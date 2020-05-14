Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.37.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

