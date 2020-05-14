Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.00

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 9303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after buying an additional 389,084 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after buying an additional 294,957 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.