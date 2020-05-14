CIBC Trims Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$35.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.60.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$19.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.37. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$15.47 and a 1-year high of C$34.36. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.