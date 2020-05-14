CIBC Trims Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Target Price to C$3.75

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

PLZ.UN stock opened at C$2.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.18. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Mackenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,000.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

