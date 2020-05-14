Chris Birch Sells 14,403 Shares of Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £13,538.82 ($17,809.55).

HWG opened at GBX 95 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 4.43. Harworth Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 83.66 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.44. The company has a market cap of $305.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.03.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harworth Group PLC will post 185.0000078 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

