China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $379,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 700,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,615.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur W. Steinhafel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,091.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 320,472 shares of company stock worth $1,366,188.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Metro Rural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, China Metro Rural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.