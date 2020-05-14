Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.28. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 14,600 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 77.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,185.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 257,124 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 52.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 42,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 172.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 915,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 579,611 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 108.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.