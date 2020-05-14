Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives $99.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

CPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $12,909,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $81.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.26%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

