Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38), reports. The company had revenue of C$366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.55 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

