ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $68.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChemoCentryx traded as high as $59.08 and last traded at $58.94, with a volume of 19946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.94.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $770,271.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,084,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,146,897.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 118,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,767,342. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,389 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth approximately $30,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,022,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,907,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

