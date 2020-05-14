Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Down 8.8% After Earnings Miss

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) fell 8.8% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.51, 21,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 590,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $328.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.