Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 199.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGC. ValuEngine cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 740,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 100,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 393,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

