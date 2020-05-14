Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.43. Chaparral Energy shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 20,888,980 shares traded.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 198.42%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CHAP. Roth Capital downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 260,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

