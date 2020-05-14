CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter. CGG had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 4.84%.

CGGYY stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. CGG has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $880.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Get CGG alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CGG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale cut CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.