Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 4.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Centurylink stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

