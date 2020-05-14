Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.27

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 10978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.73 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,615.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,932 shares of company stock worth $615,852. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

