Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELH. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Celsius has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $352.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,180 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

