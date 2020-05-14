CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.57% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVM opened at $14.69 on Thursday. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 253,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.