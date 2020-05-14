Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.39, but opened at $53.24. Cardinal Health shares last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 1,049,727 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $3,313,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,671.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.