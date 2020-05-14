Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ring Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ring Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REI. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Johnson Rice lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of REI stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Ring Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.