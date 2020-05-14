Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the marijuana producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.62. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,340 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.