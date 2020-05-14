Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

