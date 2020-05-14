Canaan Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 19th (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan’s (NYSE:CAN) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaan had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Canaan stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Canaan has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth about $3,707,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

