Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Up 1.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camtek traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.11, approximately 101,728 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 121,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $442.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek LTD. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

