Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Cowen cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

NYSE CPE opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

