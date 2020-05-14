Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.50. The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $13.01. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 90,166 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 78,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $2,071,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 14,433.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.