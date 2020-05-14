Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,100.00

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and last traded at GBX 1,055 ($13.88), with a volume of 4618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 858.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 722.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

