Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2,030.00 and last traded at $1,996.82, with a volume of 681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,910.10.

The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,637.14.

In related news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 263.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,707.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,586.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

