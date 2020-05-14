Bytom Price Hits $0.0636 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, LBank, Neraex and BitMart. Bytom has a market cap of $63.72 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00452833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003660 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003164 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005369 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, FCoin, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bibox, LBank, BigONE, OKEx, Huobi, Cryptopia, BitMart, EXX, RightBTC, ZB.COM, Neraex, Kucoin, CoinEx, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

