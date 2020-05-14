BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.84% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NERV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
NASDAQ NERV opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.66.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
