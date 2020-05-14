BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NERV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

