BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.