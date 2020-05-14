Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 30th

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Brookfield Property Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

