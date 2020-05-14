Brokers Set Expectations for Ring Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of REI stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

