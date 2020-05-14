Brokerages Set Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT at $23.75

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several brokerages have commented on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $370.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,524.78% and a negative net margin of 175.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

