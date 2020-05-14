Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.39). Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,475%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $112.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.95 million.

BSET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,985.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $86,321.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,890 shares of company stock worth $455,122. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 million, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.