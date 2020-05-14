Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Shares of BRDCY opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

