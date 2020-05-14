BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BMTO opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.13) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,250.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,500.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 has a 1 year low of GBX 905 ($11.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,700 ($35.52).
BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Company Profile
