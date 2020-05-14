BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BMTO opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.13) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,250.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,500.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 has a 1 year low of GBX 905 ($11.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,700 ($35.52).

Get BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 alerts:

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Company Profile

T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.