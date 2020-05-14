Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WPX Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after buying an additional 313,062 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,778,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 44,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSE:WPX opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.67.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

