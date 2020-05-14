Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 6,569 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

HIW opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

