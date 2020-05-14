Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after buying an additional 224,149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,223,000 after buying an additional 197,496 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 126.3% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 331,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after buying an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41,763.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after buying an additional 117,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.08. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $189.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.