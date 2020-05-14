Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Shares in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 60,238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 280,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,960.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTTR stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens downgraded Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

