BMO Capital Markets Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$23.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.44.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$19.33 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.71. The company has a market cap of $701.19 million and a P/E ratio of 35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.80.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.