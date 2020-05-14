BMO Capital Markets Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$15.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFP. Raymond James set a C$9.50 price target on Interfor and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Interfor from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of IFP opened at C$8.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.57. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.35.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

