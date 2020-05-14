BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $530.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.18.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $485.80 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $576,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 694,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after acquiring an additional 382,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

