Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Nomura Instinet

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price boosted by Nomura Instinet from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.65.

BBY stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

