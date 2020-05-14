Berenberg Bank Lowers Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target to GBX 275

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 136.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $471.53 million and a PE ratio of -8.31. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 581 ($7.64).

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

