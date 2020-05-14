Berenberg Bank Lowers Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target to GBX 275

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 136.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $471.53 million and a PE ratio of -8.31. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 581 ($7.64).

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

