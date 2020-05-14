Benchmark Initiates Coverage on BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH)

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $261.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.28. BIO-TECHNE has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,362,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after acquiring an additional 68,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

