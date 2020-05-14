Benchmark Begins Coverage on Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 76.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 27.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.