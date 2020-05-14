Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s FY2022 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $261.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,728,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $856,770,000 after purchasing an additional 261,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.