Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 966 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 88,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

